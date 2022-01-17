Lay’s spreads magic with new campaign for its wafer thin chips

Lay’s is also engaging with influencers, who will take the audience on a magical journey through entertaining tricks.
Lay’s has launched a digital campaign for its recently introduced Lay’s Wafer Style, a thinner range of chips. The campaign, titled ‘#TheThinPossibleChip’, encourages fans to try quirky magic tricks using the flavourful and light chips.
Kick-started by brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, and Bollywood actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actors captivate the audience with magic tricks performed using the flat-cut and paper thin, Lay’s Wafer Style. In the video, Alia can be seen holding the thin chip in her hand and making it magically disappear as she clicks her fingers. In the end, she throws #TheThinPossibleChip challenge to her fans and asks them if they can make the chip disappear.
Shailja Joshi, Director – Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India remarked, “Lay’s Wafer Style is the thinnest chip from the house of Lay’s and we’ve received an overwhelming consumer response that has further encouraged to drive the messaging of the thin and light chip with #TheThinPossibleChip campaign. The digital campaign brings alive the unique attributes, especially the thinness of the chip in a fun and playful manner with celebrities and content creators performing illusions and making the Paper Thin, Wafer Thin chip disappear. With this campaign, we hope the magic of Lay’s Wafer Style continues to win hearts of many consumers across the country”.
Lay’s is also engaging with influencers by sending them one-of-a-kind Lay’s Wafer Style hamper which includes a stylish T-shirt and Lay’s Wafer Style packs in three special flavours - Salt & Pepper, Tangy Treat & Sundried Chilli. The influencers will take the audience on a magical journey as they highlight the paper-like thinness of the Lay’s Wafer Style chips through entertaining illusions and tricks.
Prominent influencers like Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Nupur Sanon have also joined the fun. Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Raghav Juyal, Anushka Sen, Gauhar Khan, and Jasmin Bhasin will also be joining the campaign.
Its Instagram page also provides quick tutorials on how we can do the magic tricks ourselves.
Need a social media marketing agency for your project? Choose among 82 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here