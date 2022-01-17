Lay’s spreads magic with new campaign for its wafer thin chips

Shailja Joshi, Director – Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India remarked, “Lay’s Wafer Style is the thinnest chip from the house of Lay’s and we’ve received an overwhelming consumer response that has further encouraged to drive the messaging of the thin and light chip with #TheThinPossibleChip campaign. The digital campaign brings alive the unique attributes, especially the thinness of the chip in a fun and playful manner with celebrities and content creators performing illusions and making the Paper Thin, Wafer Thin chip disappear. With this campaign, we hope the magic of Lay’s Wafer Style continues to win hearts of many consumers across the country”.