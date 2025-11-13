Ledure onboards Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Ledure, the LED lighting brand has signed Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The partnership marks a significant step in Ledure’s journey to expand its national footprint, its foray into other categories and position itself as a national electrical brand.

This strategic collaboration will strengthen Ledure’s pursuit of building deeper resonance with a wider consumer base and driving stronger brand recall in a highly dynamic and enterprising industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Ankit Gupta, director, Ledure Lightings, said: “We are very excited with this current development and whole-heartedly welcome Ranbir into the Ledure family.”

“Ranbir, himself is a powerhouse of talent and is among the most admired stars in the country. His charm, versatility, and mass appeal make him the perfect choice to represent Ledure. We are confident this collaboration will accelerate our journey of strengthening Ledure’s presence across India and further consolidate our place in the competitive electrical market,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor briefly expressed: “I am thrilled to collaborate with Ledure, a brand known for its innovation and quality products. Lighting plays an integral role in shaping our daily lives, and Ledure’s ethos of delivering excellence aligns closely with my own values. I believe this partnership will be a fruitful one, and together we will illuminate many more homes and spaces across the country.”