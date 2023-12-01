LehLah collaborates with Athiya Shetty to transform its social commerce strategy

The collaboration aims to revolutionise the social commerce space, allowing customers to directly shop from posts on social media.
LehLah, a fashion- tech platform, has announced its partnership with the actor and fashion icon, Athiya Shetty. The collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for the brand to enter the social space, giving customers a chance to shop directly from influencer’s posts on social media.
It is a platform tailored for fashion enthusiasts where they can explore posts curated by their favourite creators and shop the looks with the click of a button. This ends the herculean task of having to rummage around trying to figure out where the influencer got the outfit from.
Furthermore, the brand helps creators monetise their content and earn a commission on each sale generated through their posts. In this manner, it helps all three communities- influencers, brands and customers.
The choice to partner with Athiya Shetty is a strategic move that perfectly aligns with the brand’s vision. Athiya Shetty's authenticity and natural inclination to fashion blends harmoniously with LehLah's mission to empower creators to present their genuine and real recommendations. Together, they aim to simplify the shopping experience for users who want to shop from the creators they adore.
Ashna Ruia, founder, LehLah, expressed her excitement, stating, "Our partnership with Athiya Shetty is a game-changer for LehLah. Her celebrated style and real personality is what the brand embodies. We hope that this partnership helps solidify our position in the fashion-tech market.”
Athiya added, "I am delighted to be a part of this collaboration with LehLah. The concept presents a tremendous opportunity for the Indian audience, offering users a way to shop directly from what they see on social media.”