LehLah unveils its latest campaign featuring Athiya Shetty

The campaign is conceptualised by Good Creator Co.
LehLah, a fashion-tech platform reshaping the online shopping experience, has announced the launch of its first video campaign featuring the Bollywood actress and brand ambassador, Athiya Shetty. The campaign showcases the brand’s commitment to providing an immersive and convenient shopping journey for its users.
Set to the LehLah theme song, the video captures Athiya amidst a constant influx of comments and inquiries on her social media posts, all seeking specific details about her featured outfits. Amidst this flurry of interest, Athiya draws the audience's attention to the LehLah app, demonstrating how users can effortlessly explore and purchase products recommended by their favourite creators.
Athiya emphasises the app’s tailored technology, empowering consumers to directly shop tagged products from the creator’s content with a single click. This eliminates the need for manually searching for links across multiple accounts and platforms, streamlining the shopping experience effortlessly.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashna Ruia, founder, LehLah, said, “We are excited to launch our first-ever brand campaign featuring Athiya Shetty, who embraces and celebrates fashion to its fullest. Our campaign embodies LehLah's commitment to transforming the online shopping experience for consumers. Through our offerings, we aim to seamlessly connect with our audience, bridging the gap between authentic creator recommendations and effortless shopping, creating a smooth journey from discovery to the ultimate purchase.”
Athiya shared her excitement stating, “I'm thrilled to be a part of LehLah's latest campaign. LehLah is truly a game-changer, bridging the gap between you and your favourite creators while eliminating the hassle of searching for product links from their recommendations. I strongly believe this will reshape the social shopping landscape, and I encourage everyone to embrace unparalleled shopping convenience."