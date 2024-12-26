Lemonn's new film reveals Santa is retiring this Christmas

PeepalCo’s investment app, Lemonn, has launched a brand film this Christmas with an unconventional yet relatable theme Santa is Retiring. The film, developed in collaboration with the ad agency Enormous, serves as a gentle reminder to the audiences about the importance of planning for retirement, all while embracing the festive spirit.

In the film, viewers see Santa Claus enjoying his post-retirement life after centuries of spreading joy worldwide. Through this story, Lemonn underscores the importance of financial planning for a comfortable life after retirement.

Speaking about the new film, Devam Sardana, business head said, “Christmas is a time for joy and reflection, and through this film, we wanted to use a beloved icon like Santa to deliver an important message. Planning your retirement is not just about securing your future—it’s about enjoying life without worries. At Lemonn, we’re committed to empowering individuals to take charge of their financial journeys, and this film perfectly captures that spirit.”

The brand film is a continuation of Lemonn’s efforts to make investment relatable and accessible to audiences of all age groups. Premiered on Christmas, the campaign will run across Lemonn’s social media channels and digital platforms. By combining festive cheer with financial wisdom, Santa is Retiring sparks conversations about financial independence and retirement readiness, inspiring viewers to plan for their future while enjoying the present.