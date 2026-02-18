LenDenClub adds ‘swag’ to everyday investing in latest campaign

LenDenClub has launched a four-film digital campaign titled ‘Bring Swag to Your Portfolio’, centred on the role of regular earnings in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. The films use humour and mockumentary-style storytelling to address common anxieties around market volatility, long lock-in periods and passive income expectations.

The campaign introduces a fictional character, Swag, played by actor Suchit Vikram Singh. Styled as a spoof documentary, the films depict him navigating everyday financial scenarios with composure, positioned as someone who relies on disciplined lending and consistent returns rather than reacting to market noise.

Each film highlights a different financial concern from shrinking purchasing power to investment myths while reinforcing the idea of portfolio balance through short-tenure lending.

Bhavin Patel, co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub, said: “With ‘Bring Swag to Your Portfolio’, we wanted to move away from fear-based financial messaging and instead spotlight the confidence that comes from regular earnings through P2P Lending. The character of Mr. Swag represents a new-age investor who doesn’t chase noise, but focuses on consistency, flexibility, and smart decision-making. Through humour and relatable moments, the campaign stresses how lending with us can bring wealth growth .”

The films are being distributed across YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter as part of the platform’s broader communication around retail lending and financial participation.