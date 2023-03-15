LenDenClub launches an investment campaign with Hardik Pandya

The campaign features Hardik Pandya as the protagonist engaging in amusing banter with the audience to showcase the benefits of investing in Peer-to-Peer lending while highlighting the industry-best product offerings of LenDenClub. The film displays various attributes of Hardik that have a direct correlation with his choices. The choice of having the tattoos he wants, maintaining a healthy lifestyle while being the life of the party, being disciplined at all times and finally improvising in the middle of the pitch – every sequence has been designed to bring alive the fearless story.