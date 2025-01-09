LenDenClub launches campaign to promote daily earnings for P2P lending

LenDenClub, a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, has launched the campaign “Banao Har Din Ho Khaas, Daily Earnings Ke Saath.” The campaign highlights LenDenClub's daily earnings option, which allows lenders to receive interest and principal repayments directly into their bank accounts. It is live on YouTube and Instagram to promote this offering.

The campaign, titled "Banao har din khaas, daily earning ke saath," features two ad films with actors Suchit Vikram Singh, Vivek Raaj Sharma, and Deepak B. Daryani. The first ad film, features two characters: Mr. Debit, who faces frequent debits, and Mr. Credit, who receives daily earnings through LenDenClub, emphasising how daily credits can reduce financial stress. The second ad film shows Mr. Profit receiving daily earnings through LenDenClub, which catches the attention of his curious neighbour. Through this the company highlights how daily credits simplify managing everyday expenses.

Commenting on the campaign, Bhavin Patel, co-founder and CEO of LenDenClub, shared, “We wanted to tell a story that resonates with every individual who has ever felt the weight of financial stress. Through inspiring narratives, ‘Har Din Ho Khaas’ highlights how our daily earnings feature from our lending offering that can turn ordinary days into something truly special. At LenDenClub, we’re not just offering a financial product; we’re creating opportunities for happiness and stability, one day at a time.”