Lendingkart appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as its Communication partner

The agency has partnered with the brand for the upcoming campaign featuring Rajkumar Rao.
Lendingkart has appointed Tilt Brand Solutions as their communications partner for their upcoming campaign that will feature during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The Mumbai-based brand & communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions is a part of Quotient Ventures.
Lendingkart provides working capital financing solutions to entrepreneurs so they can focus on their business instead of worrying about the gaps in their cash flows. Armed with a variety of products, Lendingkart and makes it easier and simpler for business owners to get access to loans anytime and anywhere.
In this partnership, Tilt Brand Solutions was tasked with coming up with and carrying out a campaign that would span multiple platforms for Lendingkart, featuring their brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao.
Ram Deshpande, chief marketing officer, Lendingkart said, "Really excited about our upcoming campaign with Tilt Brand Solutions at the helm to redefine our brand storytelling with our unique position in the fintech space. Looking forward to some great creative work that will take brand Lendingkart further.”
Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder & group chief growth officer, of Quotient Ventures added, “We are thrilled to partner with Lendingkart for this critical campaign. We are partnering with them to position their expanded product portfolio and through-the-line execution of the campaign and amplification across touchpoints. We are grateful to them for the faith placed in us, as well as their ambition to disrupt the market, both at a product and communication level.”