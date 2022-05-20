Lendingkart releases its first brand campaign featuring Rajkummar Rao

Commenting on the campaign, Harshvardhan Lunia, founder & CEO & at Lendingkart said, “We are delighted to have Rajkummar on board for our first-ever integrated brand campaign. Rajkummar has started his journey from grassroots and made a mark in the film industry. He is the perfect ambassador for us in our journey to simplify MSME financing. We clicked well together right in the first meeting we had. As the digital economy grows, it is imperative to spread awareness about digital business loans being available at fingertips. Lendingkart is playing a major role in bridging the credit gap that MSME sector faces. It is great that we have a friend in Rajkummar now.”

Ram Deshpande, senior vice president and head of marketing, at Lendingkart said, “Rajkummar Rao perfectly represents the dreams and aspirations of MSMEs who start from scratch and envision to bring a change. With Lendingkart, small businesses across India can make their dreams come true. We are pleased to have Rajkummar with us to communicate our value proposition to a wide audience of small businesses in India. As we try to make a positive impact in people’s lives every day, we want more people to know how they can benefit by associating with Lendingkart. Our message of providing hassle-free loans is being carried beautifully through the TVCs, which have been conceptualised and executed by Contract Advertising.”