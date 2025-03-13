lendingplate unveils ‘Khushiyon Ke Rang Bina Rukawat Ke’ holi campaign

Lendingplate, a digital lending platform under Unifinz Capital India (UCIL), has launched its Holi campaign, ‘Khushiyon Ke Rang Bina Rukawat Ke’, aiming to help people overcome financial barriers during the festival.

Lendingplate has released a digital film for Holi featuring a grandmother and her grandson recalling past Holi celebrations. The boy asks why they no longer celebrate Holi as they used to when his late grandfather brought the village together.

The parents, held back by financial limits, are moved by the conversation. The mother shows the father the lendingplate app, highlighting its quick and easy financial solutions.

Kaushik Chatterjee, CEO, lendingplate, said, "Festivals in India are not just about celebrations but also a time of heightened financial activity, with increased spending on gifts, home upgrades, and travel. However, financial constraints can sometimes dampen the festive spirit. At lendingplate, we aim to bridge this gap with quick, hassle-free personal loans that empower individuals to celebrate without worry. With attractive festive offers, instant disbursals, and flexible repayment options, we ensure that financial limitations never stand in the way of joy. Our campaign, ‘Khushiyon Ke Rang Bina Rukawat Ke’, reflects this commitment—enabling stress-free celebrations and fostering financial confidence during the festive season."

Ankur Koul, chief marketing officer, lendingplate, said, "Holi is a festival that brings people together, celebrating joy, unity, and the vibrant colors of life. With ‘Khushiyon Ke Rang Bina Rukawat Ke,’ the aim was to create a campaign that highlights the essence of uninterrupted celebrations. The idea was to reflect how timely financial support can help individuals fully embrace special moments without stress. It’s about recognizing the small but meaningful ways that financial flexibility can contribute to a worry-free and fulfilling festive experience.”