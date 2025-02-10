Lenovo and Intel revolutionise storytelling with AI in 'Brave New Art' season 3

Lenovo India and Intel are taking their Brave New Art campaign to the next level with the launch of its third season, designed to help users unlock their true potential by breaking creative boundaries with AI. Conceptualised by FCB Kinnect, the campaign, titled Smarter AI For You, highlights the capabilities of the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i AE, a laptop specifically optimised for AI-powered creativity.

Unlike the first two seasons, which focused on collaborations between creators from vastly different worlds, this new episode centers on the dynamic between a renowned Indian author and her laptop. In the latest film, celebrated author Anuja Chauhan embarks on a new era of storytelling with the Intel-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i AE, using AI to push her creative boundaries while staying true to her unique voice and vision.

Chandrika Jain, CMO, Lenovo India, commented, “Brave New Art Season 3 is all about making AI work for you. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is designed to learn from you, get smarter, and adapt to your needs—whether you’re a UX designer, musician, artist, architect, or an author like Anuja Chauhan bringing a story to life. At Lenovo, our goal is to provide the tools to unlock your creativity, tell your stories, and bring your ideas to life with ease.”

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, added, “AI is a tool that empowers. It’s not the idea—it never is. And that was simply the idea behind Brave New Art’s new season: using and pushing technology to help humans create. That’s where we got Anuja—to bring her vision to life. What an exciting time to be alive.”

George Chacko, director- Global Accounts, Intel APJ, added, “At Intel, we believe technology should empower creativity and innovation. Partnering with Lenovo for three seasons of Brave New Art has showcased how boundless creators are and how human skills can push beyond the mundane. But in this season, the use of Intel-powered AI PCs demonstrates how AI can unlock new possibilities for authors and artists, helping them push the boundaries of their craft and connect with audiences in unique ways. We’re very excited to see how this season inspires young artists and creators to push their limits.”

Speaking on the campaign, Anuja Chauhan said, “Collaborating on this ambitious project was a powerful reminder of how AI can truly amplify creativity. Everyone talks about AI replacing creators, but we really had to work together as partners! After countless iterations and weeks of experimentation with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i AE, we crafted a one-of-a-kind short film that seamlessly blended human ingenuity with machine intelligence, achieving what traditional tools couldn’t.”