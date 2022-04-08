Lenovo appoints Stagwell Agency Assembly and Dentsu as media agencies of record

Lenovo has taken the lead in the digital media space by pioneering the development of its own Global Media Strategy COE, which will be spearheaded by its in-house and agency partner teams. Lenovo’s new Global Media Strategy COE hybrid operating model is designed for the right internal and external resources to be deployed in addressing each specific need. Bringing together global talent, this group is tasked with managing all aspects of Lenovo’s paid media advertising operations via a digital-first, hybrid operating model, and will work with Assembly, Dentsu, and Performics to achieve increased transparency in areas such as measurement, data and analytics; in-house / agency collaboration; and greater mobilization of data to understand and enhance the customer decision journey. As part of the remit, Assembly, Dentsu, and Performics will work alongside Lenovo’s Global Media Strategy COE on global media strategy and planning as well as advertising operations. They will also take the lead on performance measurement. Finally, investment, analytics, media, and tech contracts will be handled directly by Lenovo’s in-house teams, with support from agency partners.