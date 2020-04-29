Lenovo's learning platform plays matchmaker between students and teachers

Describing the need for the SmarterEd platform, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Lenovo India, states, “The education sector in the country has struggled for a few years, with the scarcity of skilled teachers being its most serious impediment. We, at Lenovo, understand this concern and want to make primary education accessible to everyone in every part of India, through our smart portfolio of products and services. The launch of SmarterEd and our partnership with eVidyaloka is an important step to take us closer to the goal. At Lenovo, we’ve always believed that we aren’t just in the business of creating products, but have the opportunity of using smarter technology to make life a little easier for all by solving real problems.” Bauddhayan Mukherji (from Little Lamb Films), who directed the film, worked with real kids at real locations.