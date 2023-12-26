Lenskart launches Electro Punk Eyewear with Ishaan Khatter

The campaign celebrates Electronic Dance Music with Ishaan’s electrifying persona.
Lenskart has announced the launch of its latest collection- Electro Punk featuring Ishaan Khatter. With innovation at its core, Electro Punk by Lenskart Air embodies the EDM culture in every piece.
The featherlight TR90 frames feature neon highlights, paying homage to the vibrant, neon-lit dance floors. The bold rims, knockout colors and super secure fit, seamlessly transition from indoor grooves to outdoor adventures in a blink.
The brand has released a TVC with Ishaan Khatter wearing the new glasses.
Commenting on the same Ramneek Khuranna, co-founder, Lenskart added, “With the Electro Punk collection, we’ve harnessed the pulsating energy of EDM, infusing it into every frame. We wanted to create a collection that embodies the spirit of EDM and Ishaan Khatter was the perfect collaborator for Electro Punk. Each piece in this collection is a testament to the dynamic spirit of electronic music, blending futuristic design with a vibrant and energetic aesthetic.”
Speaking on the occasion, Ishan Khatter, said, “I'm excited to be part of a collection that brings together two of my greatest passions– music and fashion. Every Electro Punk frame resonates a symphony of vibrant colors, dynamic designs and electric energy.”
Electro Punk is available for purchase exclusively at the Lenskart website.