Lenskart launches latest campaign featuring Alaya F

Lenskart has launched a new integrated campaign titled Shape Up Your Fashion featuring actress Alaya F. The campaign focuses on helping people find the perfect frame and giving them a new perspective when it comes to shopping for eyewear. The eyewear edit, Shape Up Your Fashion encourages wearers to explore every facet of their personality, with frames for every fashion feeling and fashion fantasy. It is all about looking at eyewear (and the world) through a whole new lens.

You can go round in circles with ‘O’ so round rims that go from funky to fun without missing a beat. Bring out your sassy side in statement cat-eyes that dial up the glamor and make heads turn.