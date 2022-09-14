Lenskart launches latest campaign featuring Alaya F

The campaign brings a new way of viewing eyewear for every mood, through the world of shapes—from playful rounds, sassy cat eyes to smart and sleek geometrics.
Lenskart has launched a new integrated campaign titled Shape Up Your Fashion featuring actress Alaya F. The campaign focuses on helping people find the perfect frame and giving them a new perspective when it comes to shopping for eyewear. The eyewear edit, Shape Up Your Fashion encourages wearers to explore every facet of their personality, with frames for every fashion feeling and fashion fantasy. It is all about looking at eyewear (and the world) through a whole new lens.
You can go round in circles with ‘O’ so round rims that go from funky to fun without missing a beat. Bring out your sassy side in statement cat-eyes that dial up the glamor and make heads turn.
Speaking on the collaboration, Alaya F adds, “Lenskart has long been the go-to eyewear brand in India. However, it is equal parts elating and exciting to get to be a part of their journey as they foray into the world of fashion.”
Aanchal Jain (chief business officer: brand & consumer experience at Lenskart) said, “Shape Up Your Fashion is an attempt to get the right synergy between fashion and accessibility. With this campaign, we are catering to a vast segment of the audience, and hope to strike the right chord from being a functional product to one that is a form of personal expression. Lenskart has consistently strived to inspire consumers to embrace their individualism and achieve new perspectives through its eyewear.”
With Alaya F lending her sense of style to the campaign, this truly makes these stylish frames THE accessories that everyone should be investing in. And now you can get up to 50% off cashback on these coveted glasses!