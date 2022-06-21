Lenskart launches PRIDE’22 #SeeTheLove campaign

Lenskart in support of the LGBTQ+ has designed & developed an eyewear collection that is built on the foundation of inclusivity, the freedom to express and define your own identity. It is designed to celebrate the community and its allies. Its purpose is to create eyewear that always keeps your gaze proud. This collection of eyewear lets the temples do the talking, and plays with loud and proud shout outs, iconic symbols, and rainbow tints to create pieces that speak volumes. Slogans like ‘Limitless Love’ and ‘Born this Way’ come together with the PRIDE flag and peace symbols, and result in frames that say it as it is.