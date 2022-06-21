Lenskart launches PRIDE’22 #SeeTheLove campaign

The campaign is built upon - #SeeTheLove, Not Labels. See Pride Not Prejudice.
To celebrate the month of PRIDE is to celebrate the human spirit in all its hues. And that’s exactly what Lenskart PRIDE’22 is all about, inviting everyone to #SeeTheLove. The PRIDE’22 campaign brings inclusivity, humanness, and unfiltered conversations into the fold and hopes to ignite a conversation that goes far beyond June, and leads to conversations that matter. The campaign is built upon - #SeeTheLove, Not Labels. See Pride Not Prejudice. In a world full of color, it’s time to get curious, fluid, and freely expressive.
The PRIDE’22 campaign takes that narrative forward by publishing a series of real-life videos that tells the stories that matter. The cast, all proud members of the community, come together to voice their thoughts, showcase their style and be their fabulous best. From gender pronouns and how they like to identify themselves to the endless ways in which the community enriches our lives, they speak about it all in a series of seven episodes. #SeeTheLove campaign features Sushiru , Vee, Shraddha, Janhavi, Roshan Poulose and Saket Sharma.
Lenskart in support of the LGBTQ+ has designed & developed an eyewear collection that is built on the foundation of inclusivity, the freedom to express and define your own identity. It is designed to celebrate the community and its allies. Its purpose is to create eyewear that always keeps your gaze proud. This collection of eyewear lets the temples do the talking, and plays with loud and proud shout outs, iconic symbols, and rainbow tints to create pieces that speak volumes. Slogans like ‘Limitless Love’ and ‘Born this Way’ come together with the PRIDE flag and peace symbols, and result in frames that say it as it is.
On the campaign, Aanchal Jain, head - global brand experience at Lenskart said, “Lenskart is committed to respecting diversity and equal opportunities for all. Our PRIDE’22 collection covers the spectrum, allowing each wearer to find their volume, their level of PRIDE, with styles that range from subtle to sassy and everything in between.”
Lenskart has also partnered with (Gaysi) that amplifies individual voices, enabling more people to meditate on and relate to what it means to be queer.