Lenskart ropes in DIVINE as brand ambassador of Hip Hop collection

Lenskart, an eyewear brand, launches its brand-new product line titled ‘Hip Hop Collection’. This dynamic range of eyewear celebrates the bold and rebellious spirit of the hip hop culture, offering a fresh take on self-expression and style.

In collaboration with multi-platinum Indian rapper DIVINE, Lenskart has crafted a bespoke line that fuses eclectic fashion with the fearless attitude of hip hop. Inspired by the audacious spirit of the streets, the collection features 26 unique designs, each reflecting the disruptive creativity of hip hop culture.

From sleek high-shine finishes to bold cut-out frames and dual-toned temples, these pieces are crafted to make a statement. Built for durability and designed for individuality, the collection incorporates lightweight TR90 and stainless steel, ensuring unmatched comfort and long-lasting style. This collection is a testament to Lenskart's commitment to providing eyewear that is not only fashionable but also functional.

Commenting on the launch Ramneek Khurana, co-founder, Lenskart shares, “At Lenskart, we believe in creating eyewear that not only enhances vision but also serves as a medium of self-expression. The Hip Hop Collection is a testament to our commitment to innovation and style. With DIVINE as the face of this collection, we are thrilled to bring a flavour of hip hop culture to our customers, empowering them to be bold and authentic in their choices.”

As one of the trailblazers of the Indian hip hop revolution, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Mumbai-based rapper’s journey. DIVINE states, “Hip hop is a way of life, a mindset, a form of expression. This collection captures the essence of a culture and movement I’m very passionate about, allowing individuals to make a statement and embrace their individuality. I’m excited to collaborate with Lenskart and can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of this Hip Hop Collection.”