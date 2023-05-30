Leo Burnett, FCB India and Kinnect lead India’s D&AD tally with four pencils

Following them are VMLY&R Commerce and McCann Worldgroup.
India has won a collective 15 pencils at the D&AD awards. Leo Burnett and FCB India along with Kinnect lead the nation’s wins. Here is the breakup.
Leo Burnett:
The Missing Chapter for P&G India
Graphite Pencil / Art Direction / Outdoor / 2023
Wood Pencil / Creative Transformation / Planet
Wood Pencil / Spatial Design / Public Spaces
#BringBack2011 for Cadbury Oreo
Graphite Pencil / Experiential / Use of Talent & Influencers / 2023
VMLY&R Commerce:
Smart Fill for Unilever
Graphite Pencil / Experiential / Responsible Activations / 2023
Wood Pencil / Commerce / Purchase Experiences
Wood Pencil / Experiential / Retail Activations
Ogilvy
Dove The Beauty Report Card #StopTheBeautyTest for Dove
(Ogilvy and Chrome Pictures)
Wood Pencil / Casting / Street Casting / 2023
JSW Steel All Around Us (Ogilvy and Studio Eeksaurus)
Wood Pencil / Sound Design & Use of Music / Original Composition / 2023
FCB India x Kinnect x FCB Chicago
Chatpat for SOS Children's Villages of India
Graphite Pencil / Digital / Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers / 2023
Graphite Pencil / Impact / Creative Use of Budget
Wood Pencil / Media / Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers
Wood Pencil / PR / Single Market
McCann Worldgroup India
Shagun Ka Lifafa for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Graphite Pencil / Commerce / Cultural Experience / 2023
Wood Pencil / Commerce / Acquisition & Retention