By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Leo Burnett, FCB India and Kinnect lead India’s D&AD tally with four pencils

Following them are VMLY&R Commerce and McCann Worldgroup.

India has won a collective 15 pencils at the D&AD awards. Leo Burnett and FCB India along with Kinnect lead the nation’s wins. Here is the breakup.

Leo Burnett:

The Missing Chapter for P&G India
Graphite Pencil / Art Direction / Outdoor / 2023
Wood Pencil / Creative Transformation / Planet
Wood Pencil / Spatial Design / Public Spaces

#BringBack2011 for Cadbury Oreo
Graphite Pencil / Experiential / Use of Talent & Influencers / 2023

VMLY&R Commerce:

Smart Fill for Unilever
Graphite Pencil / Experiential / Responsible Activations / 2023
Wood Pencil / Commerce / Purchase Experiences
Wood Pencil / Experiential / Retail Activations

Ogilvy

Dove The Beauty Report Card #StopTheBeautyTest for Dove
(Ogilvy and Chrome Pictures)
Wood Pencil / Casting / Street Casting / 2023

JSW Steel All Around Us (Ogilvy and Studio Eeksaurus)
Wood Pencil / Sound Design & Use of Music / Original Composition / 2023

FCB India x Kinnect x FCB Chicago

Chatpat for SOS Children's Villages of India

Graphite Pencil / Digital / Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers / 2023

Graphite Pencil / Impact / Creative Use of Budget

Wood Pencil / Media / Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers

Wood Pencil / PR / Single Market

McCann Worldgroup India

Shagun Ka Lifafa for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Graphite Pencil / Commerce / Cultural Experience / 2023
Wood Pencil / Commerce / Acquisition & Retention

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
advertising awardsD&AD 2023