Leo Burnett India defines the ‘new normal’ in its data-backed OOH campaign for Spotify Wrapped 2021

2021 was a difficult year for everyone. Work from home. Uncertainties over COVID’s second wave. And, most importantly, different variants of the virus causing mayhem. Leo Burnett India has referenced all these events of the past year in its outdoor campaign for Spotify Wrapped.
2021 redefined our definition of ‘normal’ and everything that would have been otherwise weird, became absolutely okay. Wrapped 2021 is about the infinite number of ‘normals’ that exist now. A platform that makes every Spotify listener feel celebrated for the uniqueness, weirdness and eclectic-ness of their Wrapped.
The ‘Totally normal for 2021’ outdoor campaign includes 100-plus creatives across Mumbai and Delhi. Every creative is designed to instinctively connect with the events of 2021. These data-backed creatives capture the mood of 2021.
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & chief creative officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said, “The year 2021 has been anything, but normal, and yet everything was normal for this year. And, we decided to play on this insight and create a fun outdoor campaign for Wrapped. Using the Spotify Wrapped data, we juxtaposed it with events which, in any other year, would have been weird, but for 2021, was totally normal. We created an outdoor campaign with the signature Spotify wit and humour, making the Wrapped results more relatable and fun for everyone.”
Vikram Pandey (Spiky), national creative director, Leo Burnett India, added, “We had a blast matching events of 2021, with listening data from Spotify. What’s cool about this campaign is that a lot of our hoarding has been clicked and shared on social as memes.”
With Wrapped 2021, Spotify provides its listeners a little report card at the end of the year to flaunt a year’s worth of listening.