Leo Burnett India launches ‘Speakeasy with Dheeraj Sinha Season 3

The podcast will be a weekly series focusing on the theme Leadership Businesses Brands in the New Age.
After the super success of Season 2, Leo Burnett India has announced the next season of its thought leadership initiative ‘Speakeasy with Dheeraj Sinha’. Evolving from a brand-building forum to a platform presenting holistic business outlook, Speakeasy with Dheeraj Sinha – Season 3 promises intuitive and engaging conversations, with ten new captains who have taken the driver’s seat to lead businesses. The podcast will be a weekly series focusing on the theme Leadership Businesses Brands in the New Age.
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett - South Asia; Chairman, BBH India will be in conversation with business and brand leaders who share their experiences, insights and journey in scaling up brands and businesses. An enlightening chat for listeners, full of insights, creative ideas, brand case studies, and future trends.
Joining Dheeraj in Season 3 will be speakers who helm some of the most reputed brands including – Hitesh Dhingra, Co-Founder & Managing Director-The Man Company; Salone Sehgal, General Partner- Lumikai Fund; Anirudh Pandita, Founder- Loco; Narayan Sundararaman, Head Of Marketing-Bajaj Auto Ltd; Matt Chitharanjan, Co-Founder & CEO- Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters to name a few.
Speaking about season 3 podcast, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett - South Asia; Chairman, BBH India said, “We are thrilled to launch Season 3 of our podcast. This podcast started as an idea to deep-dive into the processes of brand building in the new age, understand the evolution of cultural trends & the start-up landscape. As with the previous seasons, the upcoming episodes are packed with thought-provoking insights in the sphere of leadership, businesses, and brands. This has been an immensely gratifying journey and I want to thank both my listeners and guests for joining in this initiative.”
The previous two successful seasons saw some of the distinguished guests from every walk of life with diverse portfolio, coming onboard to decode valuable market insights from the brand perspective. Some of the great leaders from previous seasons were from Google, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Kimberly Clark, Daily Hunt & Josh; Hero Vired, India Quotient and many more. The success of the previous season has crossed 1.2 million + listeners and fans.