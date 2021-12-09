Leo Burnett India wins the creative mandate for Roposo

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said “Roposo not only has the homegrown advantage, it is one of the few premium hybrid apps that is bringing commerce and entertainment together through their tech and product innovation. This gives us the perfect platform to build a data driven strategic approach for the brand, using relevant cultural insights to build a powerful narrative that resonates with its audiences. Our first piece of work reflects this as we bring together some of India’s most powerful content creators to introduce the brands refreshed offering. We are very excited to partner with team Roposo on this exciting journey and look forward to charting the brands success story together.”