Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and Brand David win shortlists on Cannes Lions day 2; tally now at 52

The Indian contingent's shortlists tally has crossed 50 on day two of Cannes Lions 2024. It now stands at 52.
Leo Burnett led the way with four shortlists, Ogilvy picked up one shortlist, and Brand David had one to its name.
Shortlists from six categories were announced. Here is their breakdown:
Creative Effectiveness
Leo Burnett for Oreo - #BringBack2011 (Two shortlists)
Leo Burnett for Airtel - Airtel 175 Re-Played (One shortlist)
Creative Strategy
Leo Burnett for Spotify - Feel The Music (One shortlist)
Ogilvy for VI - VI Human Network Testing Network (One shortlist)
Names mentioned as the 'entrant' are counted for shortlists. Ogilvy Mumbai was listed as in the 'idea creation' space for two shortlists along with several Ogilvy branches. It was for a work on Cadbury called There's a Glass & A Half in Everyone.
Film
Brand David for Colgate - The Sweeth Truth (One shortlist)
Creative Business Transformation
Zero shortlists.
Creative Commerce
Zero shortlists.
Luxury & Lifestyle
Zero shortlists.