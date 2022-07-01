Leo Burnett wins PepsiCo India's creative mandate

Leo Burnett won the account after a multi-agency pitch, PepsiCo India's incumbent agency on record was Wunderman Thompson India.
PepsiCo India has selected Leo Burnett India, a Publicis Groupe agency, as its creative partner to drive long-term growth and momentum across its foods and beverages portfolio.
As part of the partnership, Leo Burnett will be responsible for the company’s creative and digital mandate across all brands in the country. The account has been won after an intense multi- agency pitch.
Speaking about the appointment George Kovoor, Senior Vice President, , PepsiCo India said, “At PepsiCo India, our aim is to create innovative and purposeful consumer campaigns that help us engage effectively with our consumers. With an intent to further accelerate our marketing efforts, we are delighted to welcome Leo Burnett as our new creative agency. Their strategic thinking along with robust creative & marketing capabilities make them the right partners for our next phase of growth.”
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said, “We are overwhelmed with the trust posed in us by PepsiCo India in aligning their portfolio with us. The mandate offers us a wonderful opportunity to further create ground breaking work, and integrate culture, creativity, data and technology in campaigns, going forward.”