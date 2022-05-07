Leo Burnett wins creative agency of the year on Day 3 of Goafest 2022

This wraps up the The One Show Abby Awards, which returned after a two year hiatus.
The final day of The One Show ABBY Awards, the winners of awards were announced across 14 categories. Leo Burnett emerged as the Creative Agency Of The Year. Cheil India won the title of Specialist agency of the year in the Branded content and Entertainment category. Good Morning Films picked up the title of Specialist Agency of the Year in the Video Craft category. Leo Burnett won Specialist Agency of the Year in the Brand Activation & Promotion category.
"This is a testimony to the agency that we have been building since the past 4 years. That we have won for brands across - Jeep, Spotify, P&G, CarDekho, Amazon, Twitter and so on means that we now have a culture of excellence at the agency." Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett - South Asia; Chairman BBH India.
"The only thing which matters in our business is creativity and work and that's what we've been chasing since the past 4 years. The quality and quantity of work that we produced has set the benchmark for itself." Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett.
In the Audio Visual Digital category of the Abby Awards, there were six Gold metals awarded. GREY Group won a Gold for their work for client Gillette India titled ‘Shaving Stereotypes - Barbershop Girls of India’. Enormous Brands also won a Gold in the Consumer Durables sub-category for its work for the brand Jaquar.
FCB Group India also won a Gold in the Services sub-category for its entry ‘The Punishing Signal’ for the Mumbai Police. FCB also won two Golds in the ‘Public Service’ sub-category for its work for UNAIDS (‘The Mirror - #Seemeasiam’) and Tata Trusts (‘Two Bins Life Wins’).
TLG India won a Gold in the ‘Corporate, Media & Entertainment’ sub-category for its entry titled ‘Democracy’ for brand Jeep. The Digital Abby Awards saw 12 Silver metals and 23 Bronze metals being awarded.
Enormous Brands won two Gold metals in the Audio Visual TV/Cinema Abby awards category for its work for Jaquar Bath & Lights. There were nine Silver and nine Bronze metals awarded in this category.
In the Brand Activation category, FCB Group India won yet another Gold metal for ‘The Punishing Signal’. There were five Silvers and seven Bronze metals awarded in this category.
The Punishing Signal also won a Gold in the Branded Content & Entertainment sub-category. GREY Group’s work ‘Shaving Stereotypes - Barbershop Girls of India’ also won a Gold in this category. Mindshare also bagged a Gold in this category for its work for client Brooke Bond Red Label titled ‘Apno ko Apnaao’. Enormous Brands also won a Gold for its work for brand Winkies (the cake specialist).
All in all, there were four Gold metals, ten Silver metals and 15 Bronze metals awarded in this category.
In the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Abby Awards no Gold metals were awarded. However, there were three Silvers and one Bronze metal awarded.
VMLY&R picked up the only Gold metal in the Green Awards category. It won the award for the entry ‘The Killer Pack’ for client Maxx Flash. There was one Silver and one Bronze awarded in this category.
The Integrated Awards category saw GREY Group win a Gold for its work ‘Shaving Stereotypes - Barbershop Girls of India’ in the ‘Corporate, Media, Entertainment & Others’ sub-category. There were three Silver and seven Bronze metals awarded in this category.
The Out of Home (OOH) and Ambient Media category saw Famous Innovations win Gold for ‘Avoid Humans – Deceit’ for brand Tadoba Wildlife Sanctuary and Irai Safari. Leo Burnett too struck a Gold for the entry ‘There’s a playlist for that’ for Spotify. This category apart from the two Golds also saw four Silvers, 10 Bronzes, and four Merit metals being awarded. Winning the Grand Prix for this category was Famous Innovations for ‘The Applegram’ for Radio Zindagi.
There was no Gold awarded this year for the Radio and Radio Craft category. However, a Silver, a Bronze, and a Merit were awarded.
Cheil India was awarded a Gold in the Red Abby category for ‘OOHO Replies’ for client Mental Health. There was no Silver in the category but the category saw a Bronze and two Merit winners.
Famous Innovations was the only Gold metal winner in the Still Craft category for ‘Avoid Humans – Deceit’ for the client Tadoba Wildlife Sanctuary and Irai Safari. The category also saw three Silver and six Bronze metal winners.
No Gold winners in the Still Digital category, there were three Silver, one Bronze, and a Merit winner. The Still Print category too saw no winners of the Gold metal. However, six Silvers, three Bronzes, and three Merits were awarded.
The ‘Video Craft’ category saw eight Gold metal winners; Good Morning Films won five and Early Man Films won three. In addition to the Golds, seven Silvers, and 17 Bronzes, and 19 Merits were awarded.
Lastly, the Young Abby category only saw a solitary Gold metal awarded to FCB Group India for ‘Can an imaginary girl help real children?’ for brand Parle G.