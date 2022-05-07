Leo Burnett wins creative agency of the year on Day 3 of Goafest 2022

The final day of The One Show ABBY Awards, the winners of awards were announced across 14 categories. Leo Burnett emerged as the Creative Agency Of The Year. Cheil India won the title of Specialist agency of the year in the Branded content and Entertainment category. Good Morning Films picked up the title of Specialist Agency of the Year in the Video Craft category. Leo Burnett won Specialist Agency of the Year in the Brand Activation & Promotion category.