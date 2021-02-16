Leo Burnett, Taproot Dentsu win Gold at Adfest 2020

Leo Burnett won a total of six awards and was India’s most awarded agency at Adfest 2020.
Leo Burnett is India’s most awarded agency at Adfest 2020 – Asia’s most celebrated regional creative festival, winning 2 Gold & 2 Silver Lotus awards for the HDFC Bank #StopMithani campaign; a Silver Lotus for Spotify Beat of a Billion and a Bronze for the Spotify, There’s a Playlist for That campaign.
The total tally of wins for Leo Burnett was 6 awards including:
Gold – Direct Lotus, (Use of Social Media) HDFC Bank #StopMithani
Gold – PR Lotus (CSR) HDFC Bank #StopMithani
Silver - PR Lotus (Use of Talent) HDFC Bank #StopMithani
Silver – Effective Lotus, HDFC Bank #StopMithani
Silver – Audio Lotus, Spotify, Beat of a Billion
Bronze – Integrated Outdoor, Spotify, There’s a Playlist for that
In the digital craft lotus category, Cheil Worldwide India won a Bronze for their work for Samsung titled Now Words Aren’t Just Heard But Felt. This entry also won them a Bronze in the Mobile Lotus category.
Dentsu Webchutney’s work for Code name Uri for the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike won them a Silver in the Digital Lotus category. The same entry also bagged a Bronze in the Mobile Lotus category and a Bronze in the PR Lotus category. Taproot Dentsu Mumbai won a Gold for its Free Initiatives campaign for the Free Press Journal in the Media Lotus category.
Agency Leo Burnett’s campaign called StopMithani for HDFC Bank won a Gold in the Direct Lotus category and a Gold and a Silver in the PR Lotus category. In the Direct Lotus category, BBDO India’s work for Ariel titled Sons Share The Load won a Bronze.
In the Outdoor Lotus category, Leo Burnett's work for Spotify titled There's a Playlist for that earned them a Bronze.
In the Effective Lotus category, Havas Worldwide's work for Durex – the Orgasm Inequality campaign won a Bronze. Sons Share The Load was also a finalist in this category.
Speaking about the wins Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “At Leo Burnett our culture and orientation has always been towards bringing together data, innovation, technology, and fueling it with new-age creativity to create distinctive work for our brands. The results of which speak for itself; it’s an honour to be India’s most awarded agency at the prestigious Adfest 2020 awards. And we can’t thank the HDFC Bank and Spotify India teams enough for believing in our ideas.”
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett said “We are absolutely thrilled on being the No. 1 Indian agency at ADFEST 2020. This is a testament to our hard work and focus on creating globally benchmarked best in class work for our brands. And our focus will continue to be towards raising the bar on creativity by driving dynamic and disruptive creative solutions for our clients. Kudos to the HDFC Bank, Spotify India and Leo Burnett teams.”