Leo Burnett, Taproot Dentsu win Gold at Adfest 2020

Speaking about the wins Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “At Leo Burnett our culture and orientation has always been towards bringing together data, innovation, technology, and fueling it with new-age creativity to create distinctive work for our brands. The results of which speak for itself; it’s an honour to be India’s most awarded agency at the prestigious Adfest 2020 awards. And we can’t thank the HDFC Bank and Spotify India teams enough for believing in our ideas.”