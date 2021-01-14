Leo Burnett wins the creative mandate for Vega

Speaking about the announcement Sandeep Jain, Director , VEGA Industries Pvt. Ltd. said “Vega over the past few years has been steadily revolutionizing the beauty accessory market with best in class, well-priced products. Our mission at VEGA in to provide DIY (Do-it-yourself) ‘Head to Toe’ grooming / styling products to our consumers so they can be ATMANIRBHAR. We are in a dynamic growth phase and were looking for a partner who not only understands our ambition but can take our brand to the next level. Leo Burnett’s strategic approach, dynamic creativity and the energy that the team brought to pitch aligned with our thinking and we are very excited about working together.”