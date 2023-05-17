Let go of the FOMO and ‘Do Nothing’ this summer, says Cadbury 5Star’s quirky new campaign

In the chaos of modern life, Cadbury 5Star, the beloved chocolate brand, has always set itself apart by advocating for those few restful minutes where one can unplug from everything around them and do nothing. Recognising the demands and pressures that young people go through every day to do more, achieve more and experience more, Cadbury 5Star believes in a counter-culture which empowers them to take a step back, let go of the FOMO and take some time to simply ‘do nothing’.