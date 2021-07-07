Let your dreams take flight, says footwear brand Relaxo Flite in new ad

Titled ‘Sar Utha Ke Kadam Badha’ and created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the film is about a girl from Ghaziabad who chases her big city dreams.
The readily available visual when one thinks about footwear brand Relaxo Flite’s advertising is probably that of Salman Khan being goofy. A break from the brand’s erstwhile celeb-heavy advertising, is a new ad film created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. In the film, a determined and ambitious girl from Ghaziabad faces familial forces that pull her back - and finds the courage to move to a big city to pursue her career.
Through the film, the product - Flite footwear - is shown as the silent partner that fuels her courage.
About the film, Rohit Malkani, NCD at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, writes on LinkedIn, and we quote, verbatim: ‘Finally, it is here! Our labour of love for Flite footwear. Shot 2 days before lockdown! Lovingly directed by Manoj Tapadia and written by Rhea and Ayushi. So proud to have lead this project for LKSS and been a part of such powerful storytelling. And yes, in front of camera too! Atin Wahal, Paritosh Srivastav, Abhsishek, Soma and everyone that pushed this through....a heartfelt thanks!’
Through the catchphrase ‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’, the team is looking to reposition the brand in the minds of consumers and connect with them at an emotional level.
The press release says: ‘The latest campaign is centred on the insight that each one of us has the right to dream and dream big. People’s opinions, judgments or beliefs should not stop anyone from pursuing their dreams and neither should geography and language. The new small town, young India – the go-getters are breaking these cultural barriers and moving out of their comfort zone to achieve their goals and to make a mark in society.’
It must be noted that this campaign is very different as compared to earlier ads by the brand, in which celebrity endorser Salman Khan is present.
In a press release, the agency also admits that it was a brave step by the brand to buck the category trend of using a celebrity.
In the press note, Paritosh Srivastava, MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, informs that it is a massive task to reposition a brand as large as Flite. “...We are lucky to have a courageous brand team that trusted us to tell a powerful story of new India’s courage, busting many codes of the footwear category in our country.”
Further commenting on the campaign, Gaurav Dua – ED, Relaxo Footwears Limited said, “The vision that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi had shared for the brand was absolutely in line with the future plans we at Relaxo had for the brand Flite. We now can clearly chart out a growth path for the brand to scale new heights.”
Rajeev Bhatia – AVP, Marketing, Relaxo Footwears Limited added, “We know that brand Flite has a good equity in the market, however to take the next step forward we needed to build brand affinity and take the share of heart’s wallet as well.”
Relaxo ads featuring Salman Khan:
Client: Relaxo Footwear
Gaurav Dua (ED)
Rajeev Bhatia (AVP, Marketing)
Manish Kapoor (DGM, Marketing)
Agency: Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi
MD: Paritosh Srivastava
Creative: Rohit Malkani (NCD), Rhea Pal (CD), Ayushi Sareen (Creative Supervisor), Sunil Bhandari (CD)
Account Management: Atin Wahal (EVP, North & West), Abhishek Jain (VP), Soma Parashar (Brand Partner), Sonam Sharma (Sr. Brand Associate)
Planning: Snehasis Bose (Chief Strategy Officer), Anuraag Srivastav (VP, North)
Director: Manoj Tapadia
Production House: Offroad Films