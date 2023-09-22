Levi's celebrates moments of instinct in 'For Now.For A Lifetime' campaign with Deepika Padukone

The film, inspired by real-life situations, opens with Deepika Padukone sneaking away from a film set, taking a spontaneous ride in an auto-rickshaw, and disappearing into the night.
Levi's, the iconic denim brand, has launched its latest campaign titled "For Now, For A Lifetime," featuring Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. The campaign celebrates those spontaneous moments driven by instinct that often shape our lives and memories.
The campaign film, inspired by real-life situations, opens with Deepika Padukone sneaking away from a film set, taking a spontaneous ride in an auto-rickshaw, and disappearing into the night. Her impromptu adventure becomes a connecting thread that weaves together various characters' experiences, capturing a range of emotions, from joy and excitement to calm and bittersweet reflections.
In this campaign, Deepika Padukone showcases a fresh and modern approach to denim fashion. She effortlessly pairs a dark denim shirt with lighter high-loose jeans and dons a perfectly coordinated jumpsuit-like look. The campaign is anchored by Levi's iconic products, including timeless blue jeans, versatile trucker jackets, and a wide range of beloved graphic tees.
Amisha Jain, senior vice president & managing director, South Asia-Middle East, Africa, and Non-EU markets (SAMEA) at Levi Strauss & Co., stated that the "For Now, For A Lifetime" campaign embodies the essence of living in Levi's and how their products are deeply intertwined with consumers' lives. The campaign aims to celebrate moments when individuals can authentically be themselves.
Levi's "For Now, For A Lifetime" campaign also introduces expanded collections of relaxed and baggy fits for both men and women. It includes overdyed and colored jeans to cater to consumers looking to express their individuality through denim. The campaign showcases a variety of products, from cargo pants and chinos to varsity jackets, sweatshirts, blouses, and statement shirts.
This campaign not only highlights Levi's commitment to its product legacy and heritage but also its dedication to meeting the evolving fashion-conscious preferences of consumers with on-trend and relevant offerings.