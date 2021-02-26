Levi’s launches new ad campaign starring brand ambassador Deepika Padukone

With the keen objective to attract the next generation of women consumers with relevant fashion-forward offerings, Levi’s® is taking the next step in its journey.

In line with this purpose and increasing their focus on women, Levi’s® launches its new brand campaign centered around the message – ‘When you take a step, we all move’. The campaign featuring Deepika Padukone, celebrates the spirit of women and their collective journey of inspiring and championing each other through authentic self-expression.