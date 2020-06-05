Levi's revisits its hit 2017 campaign 'Circles' as it looks forward in hope

Circles was a hit when it released in 2017. The brand says in a press release, "The campaign is a message about keeping the faith. About hope. The fact that everybody is in this together and they will emerge to again experience life to its fullest. People out there continue to stay safe so that they can once again meet friends and family, dance and listen to music together, go out to eat, watch a movie, take a trip, and soak in other cultural experiences. A life that comprises the little things that bring joy and happiness and that “One Day Soon, We Will All Dance Together Again.”