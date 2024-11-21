LG Channels teams up with Moloco to launch streaming ads in India

Moloco, an operational machine learning and performance advertising company, has been selected by LG Electronics as its partner for video ad delivery and demand generation on LG Channels, LG Electronics’ free ad-supported video content service, in the Indian market. With this partnership, Moloco will power in-stream video ads on LG Channels in India.

LG Channels, available on 220 million LG smart TVs worldwide, offers over 3,800 free channels across 29 countries without requiring logins or subscriptions. Launched in India in September last year, it features around 70 channels, including news, movies, music, and entertainment, with plans to expand Indian programming further.

Through its partnership with Moloco, LG Channels will offer in-stream ads with advanced targeting options in India. The platform allows advertisers to target by channel, language, and region. With Moloco's experience in streaming and CTV advertising, the partnership aims to help advertisers optimise campaigns and reach over 10 million Indian households.

Jay Trinidad, the head of Streaming Monetisation at Moloco, added: “By combining LG Channels’ rich content offering and strong presence in India with Moloco’s expertise as a leader in ML-based advertising solutions, we’re confident advertisers will benefit from a blend of brand-building and performance advertising across both mobile and TV. Moloco is committed to providing robust support to ensure LG Channels users in India enjoy an immersive viewing experience, while helping advertisers achieve measurable success with their campaigns.”