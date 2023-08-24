LG Electronics launches dynamic 'Life’s Good' global campaign to reinvent brand identity

The company rolled out its Life's Good global campaign, with digital OOH advertisements at some iconic landmarks including Dubai, London, New York, Vietnam and Seoul.
LG has launched a new global campaign called Life's Good, which includes various activities to introduce its more dynamic and youthful brand identity.
Starting on August 22, the company rolled out its Life's Good global campaign, with digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisements at some iconic landmarks including Dubai, London, New York, Vietnam and Seoul. Each image and video was designed to showcase LG's renewed visual themes.
The company is running a global campaign with the message Life's Good to encourage customers to have a positive outlook on life. In a time of worldwide uncertainty and instability, the campaign's goal is to lift people up and create a positive ripple effect of support for each other.
The goal of the new campaign is to share the company's philosophy and values along with its updated brand and visual identity. LG has been committed to embodying the true meaning of Life’s Good. In order to convey this message with a more dynamic and youthful approach, LG launched its new brand and visual identity in April.
LG has placed ads on some of the world's most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, the Landmark 81 skyscraper, and digital billboards in New York's Times Square and London's Piccadilly Circus. The company has also placed an LED screen at Óvalo Gutiérrez in Peru and the KP Tower in Noida, India. The campaign has also extended to London's red double-decker buses.
The advertisement videos for LG feature the Face of the Future, which is a smiling face formed by the letters L and G. This face is designed to engage and entertain viewers, and it nods, bobbles, and shows a range of different emotions. The videos also contain the youthful exuberance of LG Active Red, which is the latest color added to the company's core color palette.
As part of its plan to connect with customers on a global level, LG will be introducing exclusive features like the LG Finger Heart Filter and Life's Good Sticker Package on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
LG plans to release content in collaboration with various influencers and brand films to more authentically convey to customers the meaning of Life's Good and core brand values.
LG has partnered with a group of well-known people from around the world who are all optimistic and confident in their own abilities, including American singer and actress Willow Smith; Australian national swimmer and singer-songwriter Cody Simpson; and Nigerian-Korean fashion model Jenny Park. Through these partnerships, LG is hoping to spread its message that life is good and inspire people globally.
“LG is committed to actively communicating and providing innovative customer experiences that evolve with the times, recognizing the changing needs of customers,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “We aim to enhance our communication with customers by sincerely sharing our core value and the message of Life’s Good. Filled with optimism, this message will be delivered to customers worldwide at various customer contact points.