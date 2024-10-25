LG Electronics launches 'India Ka Celebration' campaign for Diwali

LG Electronics, a consumer durable brand, unveils its Diwali campaign, 'India Ka Celebration.' This campaign captures the essence of the festive season by emphasising the importance of family, the joy of togetherness.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a short brand film that showcases an Indian family preparing for Diwali. Varipus bLG products are displayed in the ad film.

Speaking about the campaign, Hong Ju Jeon-MD LG Electronics India, said, “Diwali is a time for family, for bonding, and for creating lifelong memories. Our 'India Ka Celebration' campaign is a tribute to these cherished moments, and we are proud to be a part of our consumers' festive celebrations. We have always believed that technology can bring people together, and through this campaign, we want to show how LG’s products may enhance the joy of these moments.”

Prior to this, LG unveiled its ‘India ka Celebration’ offers for Diwali 2024 in September, offering gifts worth 51 Crores and daily chances to win an LG Dream Home Package.