LG’s new campaign inspires the youth to achieve beyond perfection

Featuring Kunal Kapoor, the new brand film aims to target Gen Z to aspire for LG products that are made to deliver perfection beyond imagination through its most advanced and smart technology.
In line with its philosophy and vision of bettering the experience and quality of life of its consumers, LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand, today released its new brand film Life’s Good when we better it featuring Kunal Kapoor. The film essentially portrays the aspirations of this young generation to achieve beyond perfection and set new benchmarks and how LG products are instrumental in helping them achieve exactly that by providing the most advanced and smart technology desired by this generation.
The new brand film opens on a cinematic wide angle with shots of Kunal Kapoor and showcasing multiple promising young artists such as painters, gamers, kathak dancers, who not only aim for perfection in whatever they do but go beyond it to achieve new benchmarks and no matter what they do, they don’t stop. It depicts how today’s young generation does not seek applause but only wants to keep doing better.
In the film, the protagonist, Kunal Kapoor captures LG products on how this young generation is a constant source of inspiration LG brand to continue to innovate, bring the latest technology to the market and provide an experience that is beyond the greatest and most excellent. It captures LG’s innovative Television, Mobile Phone, Laptop and Home Appliances range establishing how LG products are helping to create smart and intelligent homes and most advanced yet convenient experiences that are not only unique but unimaginable, bringing a cheer to consumers lives.
Speaking about the new brand film, Young Lak Kim- MD LG Electronics India said, “As a consumer focused brand, LG has always strived to provide the latest technology that provides young generation and families with the most superior and enhanced experience and our new brand film reinstates our commitment to innovate and provide a better quality of life for our customers each day.”
“With this brand film, we aim to foster our connection and engage with the emerging Gen Z by touching upon the role that brands like LG play in their lives to fulfil their dreams by setting new benchmarks for themselves. We are certain that our new initiative will receive a heartening response and inspire today’s youth to be unstoppable and always strive for perfection beyond imagination.” he added
An integrated campaign is planned to promote this concept including TVC & digital media.