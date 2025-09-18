Libas launches ‘Season of Joy’ campaign with new pre-festive collection

Libas has announced the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Season of Joy’, along with a new pre-festive collection. The campaign highlights themes of togetherness, celebration, and the spirit of the festive season, focusing on the anticipation and warmth that precede major festivals.

The collection includes elegant kurta sets, co-ord sets, and festive suits, featuring modern prints and subtle embellishments. Designed for versatility, the pieces blend festive appeal with everyday wearability. The collection is priced from ₹2,000 onwards, making it accessible for a broad consumer base.





Sidhant Keshwani, said: “Festivals in India are as much about the days that lead up to the celebrations as they are about the main occasion. Season of Joy is our tribute to these cherished pre-festive moments—togetherness, laughter, and effortless style. We aim to inspire the modern Indian woman to embrace her individuality with grace, while strengthening Libas’ position as the preferred choice for festive wear.”

As part of the campaign, Libas has also introduced multiple capsule lines i.e.Tarini, Co-ordsome, Blooming Prints, Khwaab, and Gerua and each are designed to reflect different aspects of festive expression.

The Season of Joy collection is available across all Libas retail channels, including its direct-to-consumer app, official website, offline stores, and leading e-commerce platforms.