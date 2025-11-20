Libas launches second edition of 'Saj Dhaj Ke' campaign

Libas has introduced the second edition of its wedding-season campaign, Saj Dhaj Ke – Season 2. The initiative returns with a focus on curated festive wardrobes and an expanded retail and digital experience for shoppers ahead of the peak wedding period.

Stores across key cities have been redesigned with wedding-season cues, including marigold-inspired visual elements. The brand has mapped collections to specific cultural moments such as haldi, mehendi, cocktail gatherings and wedding ceremonies, framing the campaign around how consumers navigate multiple festive occasions.

On digital platforms, the campaign is supported by influencer activity, creator-led content and social storytelling aimed at younger shoppers. The brand states that the intent is to maintain continuity from last year’s campaign while broadening engagement across channels.

Sidhant Keshwani, founder and CEO, Libas, said: “The campaign builds on the success of last year, enhancing both our retail and digital experiences. Saj Dhaj Ke is not just about clothes — it’s about creating an omnichannel experience that engages, inspires, and positions Libas as the go-to brand for festive fashion.”

With the new edition, the brand continues to position the campaign as a wedding-season property designed to strengthen its visibility in the festive-fashion segment.