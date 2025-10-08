Libas’ new campaign honours women as the light of every celebration

Libas' festive campaign ‘Roshni’ offers an ode to the modern Indian woman's light, strength, and divinity. The campaign celebrates women as a reflection of Devi, highlighting the power and grace that shine through every festive moment.

Drawing inspiration from Indian history and mythology, Roshni captures the duality of modern womanhood — blending tradition with contemporary elegance. The visual narrative explores the harmony between external brilliance and inner radiance, reimagining how women express their light in today’s world.

The Roshni collection, launched alongside the campaign, features flowy silhouettes, floral prints, and festive designs. Crafted in luxurious fabrics like silk and velvet, the range includes intricate embroidery and sequin detailing, priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 7,000.

Nisha Khatri, head of marketing, Libas, said: “With Roshni, our festive campaign, we set out to capture the true spirit of the season — a celebration of light, joy, and the timeless strength and grace of the modern Indian woman. India has always been a land of Devis, and this collection embodies that essence — gentle yet fierce. Through powerful visuals and thoughtfully crafted festive pieces, the campaign brings this beautiful duality to life, resonating with today’s woman and her evolving sense of style.”