Liberty Shoes ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana & Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassadors for its athleisure brand LEAP7X

Barun Prabhakar, marketing head, Liberty Shoes, the mind behind this campaign, and also the script of the entire campaign said, “As far as our marketing communication is concerned, we simply didn’t want to do any other set of advertisement, ‘consumer insight’ is the key. As a brand we understand our consumers and care for the communication we do for them. We needed to stay relevant to them.” Mr. Prabhakar further added,” India is rich with youth who are full of energy and willingness to do more. Brand Leap7X wants to connect with such youth who keep hustling towards their goal day and night. This is where the idea of our new campaign ‘Sitaare Aise Hi Nahi Bante Mehnat Karni Padti Hai AM To PM’, was born. With this campaign, we also wish to acknowledge and celebrate the immense strength that a hustler needs in order to work consistently from AM To PM, no matter what! The journey of Ayushmann Khurana, and Rakul Preet Singh, mirrors the campaign’s concept with absolute perfection. And, with this association we intend to reach young consumers who are fashion conscious as well.”