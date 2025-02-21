LIC Housing Finance's new spot aims to revive the fading neighbourly spirit

LIC Housing Finance has unveiled a new brand campaign that goes beyond the company’s business of financing, focusing on an emotional premise relevant to all city-dwellers.

As our lives have become busier, our connection with a very important part of our lives has become weaker – our neighbours, those who stay closer to us. From a time when neighbours used to leave their doors open for each other, and children considered every home as good as their own, we are now reaching a stage where most people don’t even know who lives next door.

The name on the neighbour’s door has become only that – a name on the door.

Through this 5-video campaign supported by static media, LIC Housing Finance urges Indians to reconnect with their neighbours, to bond with them, to be there for them, to act like good neighbours do. The campaign line that summarises this thought is ‘Achche padosi milte nahin, bante hai’. You don’t just find good neighbours, you become good neighbours.

Tribhuwan Adhikari, MD & CEO of LIC Housing Finance, said of the campaign, “Our brand name exudes trust and relates with easy, affordable home finance solutions for India’s middle class. Through this campaign, we wanted to reinforce a core value that has always been a part of the Indian mind-set – that our neighbours are like our extended family. In these fast-changing times, holding on to that value is more important than ever.”

This thought will be expressed in 9 Indian languages, and broadcast across channels and digital media to reach homeowners across the length and breadth of the country.

The campaign, conceptualised and produced by De Works Communications, a Mumbai-based agency, is directed by Nitin Mali and features some well-known actors, including Hiten Tejwani and Hetal Puniwala.