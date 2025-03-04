Licious frolics in the colours and magic of India’s cuisines

Qawalli, khushboo, and sukoon are the three surreal experiences one goes through while watching this feast of an ad Licious cooked up for Holi.

For starters, seeing an all-out meat spread for a Holi campaign isn’t the first thought one expects during today’s precarious times. The meat-delivery brand knew what it was doing—Holi comes once a year, but the festival of colours our food offers goes on throughout the year.

“Kaun kehta hai ki Holi ka din saal mein ek hi baar aata hai? Dekho, kaise desh mera isse har din manata hai!” sings the ad’s qawwali jingle. It is catchy and makes you want to hear it until the end. Licious now joins the likes of Maaza, Coca-Cola, and Nescafe India as brands that’ve used jingles in their summer campaigns.

The 77-second spot is a montage of love for carnivores—sorry vegetarians—and it does make you drool for a bit; you can smell the food in some of the clips.

“From the fiery red of Kashmiri rogan josh to the vibrant greens of Karnataka-style mutton chops and the golden yellows of biryani, every plate in India becomes a stage for a unique celebration of colours,” reads the ad’s YouTube description.

This Holi spot is Licious’ second ad after a three-month hiatus last year. In February 2025, its ad told viewers that all the fish it delivers is fresh, nothing else.