Licious and FreshToHome sing in tune to lure meat lovers

While the different approaches of both the brands will be obvious, based on their products and strategies, the similarities just float to the surface.
It’s interesting to note how advertising in the online meat ordering and delivery category in India is panning out. Both the major players, Licious and FreshToHome, are currently running their respective campaigns.
For both the platforms, the enemy is the unorganised wet markets and butchers. What’s really on offer is the hassle-free experience, safety, variety and the convenience of ordering meat and seafood online.
While Licious pitched the freshness benefit, with the copy ‘coast to home in 24 hours’, FreshToHome presented its items in a ready-to-cook (RTC) style. The drumsticks went straight from the package to the pan.
Apart from the chicken drumsticks, the chopped up fish slices in the ads for both the platforms will soon attain the ‘category code’ status.
Another keyword used by both the brands is ‘tender’. While FreshToHome offers tender cuts of mutton, Licious offers tender chicken legs taken from the perfectly weighted chicken.
Both the brands have also prominently featured their apps in the ads. The app is even a part of FreshToHome’s campaign tagline.