Licious forays into the meal category with launch of Ready-To-Cook Biryani Meat and Masala Mix

When it comes to biryani, it is safe to say that for Indians it is not just a dish but an emotion. Bringing people together for years, biryani has become an expression of love and bonding amongst friends and families. Everybody loves a scrumptious plate of biryani filled with aromatic rice, tantalizing flavors of spices, and most importantly, the juicy succulent meat. Everyone knows that the best biryani is the one that is made at home. With love, care & many hours of patience, perseverance and skillful cooking. The privilege of home-made biryani might have been rare in the past, but Licious is here to change that game.
Licious, India’s much loved fresh meats & seafood brand & the country’s first D2C unicorn, is well known for shifting the paradigm when it comes to curating delectable meaty products, that are of the highest quality & freshness. With the launch of its Biryani Meat and Masala Mix range, Licious is all set to repeat this history.
The brand has introduced five variants in three popular lip-smacking biryani flavours -Hyderabadi, Awadhi, and Kolkata, in a form of easy-to-use mixes. Foraying into the full-meal category, Licious announced the expansion of its ready-to-cook range with their biryani mix box that comes with pre-cooked, marinated chicken and biryani seasoning, which allows consumers to cook the dish in just three easy steps. As quality experts, the brand has consciously made the biryani mix meatier with its fresh premium cuts.
Speaking about the launch, Nichelle Kamat, VP- Category, Licious, said, “Biryani is an iconic delicacy, and undoubtedly one of the most popular dishes in India. While everyone loves eating Biryani, the elaborate cooking process of it is exhausting. This is where Licious’s Biryani Meat and Masala Mix comes in! Our expertise & nuanced consumer insights have helped us create an easy ready-to-cook biryani mix. It is a perfect blend of meat and spices, which will help our consumers prepare biryani in just three steps in their own kitchens. We have also ensured that our consumers have choices, hence we have launched our biryani mix in three of the most popular flavors.”
She adds, “As a brand, we have proactively worked towards adding convenience into our customer’s life. Over the last few years, we have launched multiple ready-to-cook & eat products in mutton, chicken, fish, and prawn categories. With biryani mix, we have taken our first step towards the wholesome meal category, and we are looking forward to innovating more such products.”
The campaign announcing the launch, takes a cheeky dig at the painstaking cooking process of biryani ending with an unsatisfactory outcome. It encapsulates the struggle of finding actual meat in biryani, often faced by meat lovers while ordering the dish from restaurants. As a part of the campaign, Licious has launched a digital ad campaign on their social media platforms. The first film captures a lover’s romantic gesture of cooking biryani for his partner gone terribly wrong. The second ad film depicts the banter, shared among friends in quest of the meaty pieces in a biryani. Created by Licious’ in-house creative team, the ads ride on the sentiments associated with the beloved delicacy of biryani. It presents Licious’ biryani as the perfect solution for tasty biryani at home.
The new digital ads are LIVE on all social media platforms. It will be further amplified through Licious’ digital assets. Licious will also roll-out an extensive print campaign along with a prominent presence across modern trade and e-com sites.
Starting at Rs 399, Licious Biryani mix is available in regular and small sizes. At present, it can be ordered from Licious’ website in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata.