Licious launches ‘Sunday Special’ offerings for Tamil Nadu

The brand has launched Mixed Packs, allowing customers to personally curate their selection of mutton pieces for making different recipes.
Licious, a meat and seafood brand, has strengthened its offering of an extensive range of mutton cuts, catering to the specific needs of discerning customers in Tamil Nadu. Customers in Chennai can enjoy fresh and premium quality cuts such as shoulder curry cut, ribs, chops and more.
The brand has also introduced the Mixed Packs for mutton lovers, with a mix and match of pieces of customers choice suited for an array of mutton recipes. All of this will be delivered fresh to the customers doorstep through the Licious App or website. The brand calls it- Sunday Special show naale, Licious Mutton Thaan (Sunday Special Show means Licious Mutton only).
The brand also offers a wide range of mutton parts (offals) as liver, heart, trotters and paya, that can be used right out of the pack to prepare dishes such as Liver Fry or Aatukaal Paya. The brand has launched these offerings with a campaign film.
The film depicts a regular Sunday in a Chennai household and how it turns into a blockbuster Sunday with the many mouth-watering mutton dishes being cooked at home. The film includes popular music, a foot-tapping Ilaiyaraaja track from the 80s movie Siva.
Santosh Hegde, vice president- brand, Licious, says, “Mutton is one of our core product offerings and a true sensorial indulgence, especially in Chennai, where ‘Sunday Specials’ are marked by mutton preparations starting right from breakfast through lunch and dinner. The sign of a blockbuster Sunday is enjoying back to back blockbusters on TV, accompanied by back to back mutton delicacies in varied preparations."
He adds, "And the right mutton is at the core of it all - tender, fresh and customised per the recipe it is meant for. The meaty and succulent mutton pieces, marked by the perfect blend of meat and fat for that rich taste, and fresh, premium quality mutton- are all the right ingredients that go into the making of a Blockbuster Sunday.”