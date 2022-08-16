Licious takes a peek into The Great Khali’s bag

The campaign aims to synergise his king-size love for meaty treats with the scale of Licious' 'All You Can Meat Buffet' festival.
Ahead of its meat festival, Licious has launched a new campaign that features The Great Khali. The All You Can Meat Buffet festival will be a celebration of meaty delights that will be available from August 12-18 across 28 cities in India.
During the week, customers will have access to over 300 products, with additional offers. Licious has tied up with The Great Khali to highlight the spirit of ultimate indulgence. He appears in a print ad and social media posts for the brand. The campaign attempts to synergise his king-size love for meaty treats with the scale of the festival.
It is a rendition of What’s in your bag videos, wherein popular celebrities share the things they carry in their handbags. The Great Khali can be seen taking out a dumbbell and the must-haves of his daily meals that include 30 eggs, a pre-workout out meal and much more.
In the recent past, The Great Khali has also promoted brands like ACKO, Cadbury Fuse, Redmi India, Zomato and KFC.
Speaking about the association with The Great Khali, Prashant Verma, CRO, Licious, said, “As a true blue D2C brand, we have the opportunity to listen to our customers directly. It is through our nuanced understanding of customer preferences that we are able to create differentiated experiences such as this festival. The Licious All You Can Meat Buffet is a larger-than-life meat extravaganza."
"When it came to the perfect representation of the idea behind this festival, The Great Khali was our obvious choice. We wanted our customers to wake up to a campaign that would whet their appetite - literally! The Great Khali does a good job of delivering the impact with a punch and some more.”
The campaign will also feature standup comedian Danish Sait and actor Karan Kundra through Licious’ Instagram Reels. Conceptualised and executed by Licious' internal team, the campaign will run during the festival across several digital and offline media channels.
The All You Can Meat Buffet can be accessed through the Licious app and website.