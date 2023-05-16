Licious ups the game of drool & crave with its ‘Juicy Delicious Must be Licious’ campaign

Santosh Hegde, VP-Marketing, Licious, tells us more about the campaign, “Since its inception, Licious has been redefining the codes of the category, setting new benchmarks in freshness & quality. Through extensive consumer immersions we understand that for our consumers the taste of the chicken in the dish is the ultimate test. And that’s the key differentiator of Licious chicken - it is juicier than other chicken and elevates your meals to the next level. To achieve this, we take a lot of measures in the backend - from raising the birds right to ensuring a foolproof cold-chain system that locks in moisture right up to the time you get cooking. This campaign is an endeavor to introduce our consumers to the world of great tasting chicken - the Licious way. The film is sure to invoke your senses and leave you drooling for a bite of succulent juicy Licious chicken, drawing you in for a delightful gastronomical experience."

Adarsh Atal, Executive Director - Creative, Tilt Brand Solutions, adds "This was a pivotal brief for us. Licious as a brand has built itself on the proposition of the freshest quality chicken. This time around, we were tasked to land that Licious is in fact the tastiest chicken out there, since it is the juiciest. The creative leap we took was to show that when the chicken is so juicy and tasty, it’s not only enjoyable to eat but also equally enjoyable to watch someone eat it.”

The concept of juicy Licious chicken is presented in the film in the most drool-worthy manner possible. Set in an office cafeteria, the film opens on a woman about to have her lunch, as she opens her lunchbox and longingly looks at her food. Her colleagues and those around her look on in as much anticipation. She picks up a chicken drumstick and bites into it, devouring it with her eyes closed, completely lost in that moment. In an almost trance-like state, the entire cafeteria mimics her actions, as if hypnotized at the very sight of the juicy chicken. This symphony of great taste and enjoying succulent, tender chicken continues, replete with finger licking and juice dripping along the hand; the world just ceases to exist in that moment of gastronomical bliss for everyone in the cafeteria. Eventually the secret is unveiled that the chicken is juicy, delicious, of course, since it is made with Licious! A quirky jingle towards the end reminds it’s Juicy Juicy Licious, leaving the viewer craving for more.