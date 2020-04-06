Lifebuoy files case against Dettol over product portrayal in ad

Hindustan Unilever has taken Reckitt Benckiser to court over the first Covid-19 communication related dispute. HUL claimed that RB’s advertisement for the product Dettol handwash claims that liquid handwash is more effective than soap. HUL has filed a claim in the Bombay High Court that Dettol has disparaged Lifebuoy soap by portraying a similar red soap in their commercial, as reported by Times of India.