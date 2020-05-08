LifeLong India Online partners Centrick.in to refresh its online presence and think, mobile First

Roy Menezes - partner and chief creative officer at Centrick obviously elated on the win says, "Not very often does an agency with our skillset and age gets to refresh a brand, starting with redesigning its online presence, building guidelines across iconography, typography, photography and then ensuring they can be adapted to offline marketing collaterals and packaging. For us at Centrick it is truly a privilege. Lifelong is our 5th win in just 5 months and it reassures us about the path we are on."