LifeLong India Online partners Centrick.in to refresh its online presence and think, mobile First

The account was awarded to centrick.in following meetings with multiple agencies.
A 4 year old company, Lifelong Online creates and designs products that enrich our lives everyday through a range of products and appliances for home, health and happiness. The products they bring to market are made keeping in mind the needs of the modern consumer.
Prerna Nagpal - head of marketing at Lifelong Online Retail has this to say on the decision: "After meeting multiple agencies and understanding how they would approach this Brand-Refresh, we finally decided to partner with Centrick. Their lateral approach to building the brand Digitalfirst, the ideas, the overall clarity and quality in the proof of concept presented was what convinced us about the partnership. Here's someone who shares our vision and enthusiasm for all things digital.
Roy Menezes - partner and chief creative officer at Centrick obviously elated on the win says, "Not very often does an agency with our skillset and age gets to refresh a brand, starting with redesigning its online presence, building guidelines across iconography, typography, photography and then ensuring they can be adapted to offline marketing collaterals and packaging. For us at Centrick it is truly a privilege. Lifelong is our 5th win in just 5 months and it reassures us about the path we are on."
Centrick, conceived in December by Roy Menezes, Vikram Gaikwad, Vistasp Hodiwala and Pushkarraj Mehta addresses the challenges of the digital age by positioning itself on the crossroads of data, technology and creativity. Centrick builds online solutions, on the back of the wants of the people, Google first or Amazon friendly. Creates content that is sentiment first. Experiences that are as compelling as they are engaging.