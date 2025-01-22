Ludic's new campaign revives classic shoe shop moments

Ludic, a footwear-first lifestyle brand, has unveiled its latest slider collection with a new ad campaign. The campaign, with the tagline “Comfort aisa, ki ab kya bataayein”, uses nostalgia and comedy to connect with audiences. The campaign highlights the new collection through an exchange between a customer and a sales staff.

Ludic sliders are made with CloudFrame material and a recovery EVA footbed to support muscle recovery. The no-stitch design enhances durability, and the shape ensures a secure fit. Available in six colours they are available on Ludic’s website and major e-commerce platforms.

Commenting on the launch, Ishit Jethwa, the founder of Ludic, said “At Ludic, we’ve always been committed to crafting products that blend comfort with bold, stylish designs. With over six months of meticulous development behind them, our new Sliders break the mold - quite literally. Furthermore, with multiple colourways and a competitive price point, we are confident that this product will enjoy a large acceptance. And working with Braindad on the campaign was an incredible experience, as this film perfectly captures the essence of Ludic – fun, functional, and deeply relatable.”

Vishal Dayama and Devarsh Thaker from Braindad, the creative agency behind the campaign, shared their thoughts, saying, “Working with Ludic has been super! At Braindad, we love brands who approach the unconventional ideas we bring to the table with a certain trust and freedom - allowing us to cook! Ludic has been a really supportive partner through this journey of concept to execution where humour and individuality shine, bringing forth the brand’s vision and personality.”